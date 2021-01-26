Log in
Pax8 and RocketCyber Announce New Partnership

01/26/2021 | 10:04am EST
DENVER, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced a new partnership with RocketCyber, enabling Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to deliver their clients continuous cybersecurity detection and response. Through industry-leading tools, partners in North America can monitor their clients’ endpoints, networks, and cloud activity, offering increased security and threat protection.

“As cybersecurity attacks continue to rise into 2021, our partners are building technology stacks to address their clients’ evolving business needs,” said Ryan Walsh, Chief Product Officer and Channel Chief at Pax8. “That is why we are proud to partner with RocketCyber and offer our partner community their exceptional security and threat protection solutions uniquely built to integrate with MSPs technology stack. RocketCyber’s advanced threat monitoring platform enables partners to not only detect malicious and suspicious activity on their clients’ systems but also act on those threats, ensuring data is kept safe, and work is uninterrupted.”

RocketCyber’s integrated threat intelligence software and purpose-built threat detection applications allow MSPs to deliver continuous risk monitoring across clients’ endpoints, networks, and cloud landscapes. With industry-leading tools providing breach detection, threat hunting, and Microsoft monitoring, RocketCyber offers robust solutions and a centralized console to enhance partners’ security offerings. A team of elite cybersecurity veterans triages detections and creates integrated PSA tickets containing remedy details, allowing MSPs to focus on revenue-generating activities.

“Through our strategic partnership with Pax8, their impressive partner community will have access to our 24/7 Managed SOC-as-a-Service,” said Billy Austin, President at RocketCyber. “In the first half of 2020, the United States reported 540 data breaches, exposing companies to an enormous amount of risk. RocketCyber enables MSPs to combat the extreme volume of these attacks by combining people, processes, and integrating the RocketCyber SOC platform with Pax8’s portfolio of security vendors, increasing client protection and MSPs’ profitability.” 

RocketCyber offers MSPs and their clients the following benefits:

  • 24/7 Real-time cyber security monitoring
  • Integration with popular RMMs and PSAs
  • SIEMless log monitoring across cloud, network, and endpoint attack vectors
  • Intrusion detection monitoring
  • Threat remediation and isolation
  • Next-generation Malware prevention
  • Breach detection and threat hunting
  • Microsoft 365 threat monitoring

To learn more about the partnership with RocketCyber, please contact a cloud solutions advisor at (855) 884-PAX8, email info@pax8.com, or visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8
Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, and #111 in 2020 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

Follow Pax8 on FacebookLinkedIn, and Twitter.

About RocketCyber
RocketCyber, a Managed SOC platform enables managed service providers to deliver 24/7 security monitoring services for small-medium businesses. Built specifically for MSPs, the RocketCyber SOC platform identifies malicious and suspicious activity that evades traditional cyber defenses.

Media contact:

John Trent
PR Manager at Pax8
jtrent@pax8.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
