Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Payer announces two new board appointments

09/16/2021 | 01:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Payer on Thursday announced the election of Kai-Stefan Einvik, founder and Managing Partner of Corinthian Venture Partners and Dominik Belloin, recently CEO of Kepler Corporate Finance to the board of directors. Both were presented for election at the company's annual shareholders meeting on June 30th and are approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority.

Payer is a Swedish payments company primarily for the European B2B market. It provides end-to-end payment solutions for enterprise companies within verticals such as manufacturing, e-commerce, real estate and financial services among others. With Payer's robust API-platform, the merchant is enabled to deliver an unparalleled user experience for both its customers as well as internal stakeholders.The platform enables smooth onboarding of new business customers, payments in real-time or with net terms and automation of account receivables including invoice matching in any back-end system.

"I'm thrilled to have both Kai-Stefan and Dominik joining Payer's board. They will both contribute to accelerate Payer's journey to become a global leader in B2B payments", said Peder Berge, CEO and founder of Payer.
 
Kai-Stefan Einvik has over 21 years of experience from sales, capital markets, venture capital and leadership. His international expertise within capital markets, investment processes, due diligence and capital structuring are from corporations like Pareto Securities, Handelsbanken, Auerbach Grayson and Merrill Lynch.

"I believe Payer has a unique position in the FinTech ecosystem, a scale-up company with a strong, dedicated and competent team on its way to take a global position. I am thrilled to be a part of the next B2B payment solution", said Kai-Stefan Einvik.
 
Dominik Belloin brings 34 years of international experience in finance as advisor and principal for Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, Oddo, Kepler and within the Bertelsmann Group. 

"The new frontier in payments is the massive conversion of traditional revenue streams to digital business models for Enterprise companies in B2B. With its promising toolbox, I am convinced Payer will be one of few credible players which will succeed in enabling the digital transformation that is happening right now", said Domink Belloin.

Payer's board of directors consists of 6 members, including Annika Javestad, Chairwoman of the board and CMO of Fundler; Hanse Ringström, Member of the Board of Directors Andra AP-fonden (AP2) former Head of SEB Asia; Peder Berge, founder and Chief Executive Officer; Roland Williams, Creative Director HiQ; Kai-Stefan Einvik, founder and Managing Partner of Corinthian Venture Partners and Dominik Belloin, former CEO of Kepler Corporate Finance.

For more information about the company and investor relations, please contact:

Stefan Backlund
Chief Marketing Officer
stefan.backlund@payer.eu
+46-70-8628489

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/payer-financial-services-ab/r/payer-announces-two-new-board-appointments,c3416072

The following files are available for download:

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/payer-announces-two-new-board-appointments-301378315.html

SOURCE Cision AB


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:47aTENCENT : China slows game approvals to enforce tough new rules -Bloomberg News
RE
01:46aSPINNOVA OYJ : Plc's half-year report January-June 2021 (Unaudited) - Strong joint ventures and successful IPO provide springboard for growth and scaleup
AQ
01:46aHOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces the Commercial Launch of H-IONA, its 4th Technology, the European Market's Most Decarbonized Cement
BU
01:45aEQUINOR ASA : Notifiable trading
AQ
01:44aPERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN PERSERO PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK : Indonesia's Telkom to pursue IPO of unit in Q4, plans spinoffs
RE
01:42aPALAMINA : announces filing of early warning report for Winshear Gold Corp.
PU
01:42aBRAVIDA : Denmark acquirer assets in Peiter Olsen El A/S and strengthens its position in North Zealand
PU
01:42aMITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : Announces Estelle® Approval in Russia
PU
01:42aFABASOFT : Introduction of the "E-Akte Bund" at the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation
PU
01:42aPERNOD RICARD : Resumption of Share Buy-Back Programme
PU
Latest news "Companies"