|
Paying for Drugs in Medicare Part D Under Current Law and Under Proposals to Redesign the Program
Paying for Drugs in Medicare Part D Under Current Law and Under Proposals to Redesign the Program
November 2021
Background on Medicare Part D
Part D is Medicare's optional prescription drug benefit. Medicare beneficiaries obtain coverage from private insurers, either through a stand-alone drug plan or through a Medicare Advantage plan.
In 2020, about 47 million Medicare beneficiaries (or 75 percent) were enrolled in Part D. Roughly 13 million of them receive a low-income subsidy that pays most or all of their premium and cost-sharing requirements; as a result, those enrollees face only limited costs. The base Part D premium is about $33 per month.a
Part D plans receive a fixed payment per enrollee from the federal government and bear financial risk for part of enrollees' drug costs, so plan administrators have an incentive to control costs by managing drug utilization and negotiating lower prices.
When enrollees reach a high level of spending known as the catastrophic threshold, the federal government reimburses plans for 80 percent of spending above that limit, which reduces plans' incentives to control costs.
a. A number of factors, including income, affect the premium that an enrollee pays; for example, enrollees with higher income have to make an additional payment to Medicare.
Structure of the Part D Benefit
Part D plans have a standard benefit in which costs are shared by four parties-the enrollee, the plan, the drug manufacturer, and the federal government.
Plans usually deviate from the standard benefit but must provide benefits that are either actuarially equivalent to it or more generous than it. For plans offering actuarially equivalent benefits, one plan's cost-sharing requirements for certain drugs might differ from another plan's requirements, but the plans cover the same average percentage of total expected drug spending.
Many plans offer more-generous "enhanced" coverage-benefits that cover a greater fraction of total expected spending than the standard benefit-with lower cost-sharing requirements. Part D plans do so by charging enrollees an additional, unsubsidized premium. Medicare Advantage drug plans may cover that premium using supplemental payments from the Medicare program.a
The shares of costs paid by each party differ in each of the benefit's four coverage phases:
|
Deductible
|
Initial Coverage
|
Coverage Gap
|
Catastrophic
a. As a result, some Medicare Advantage enrollees might receive benefits that exceed the standard benefit at no added cost. Medicare Advantage plans receive supplemental payments when their expected costs are below a certain amount.
The Deductible and Initial Coverage Phases of the Standard Part D Benefit for Enrollees Who Do Not Receive the Low-Income Subsidy
In the first phase, which starts at the beginning of a calendar year, the enrollee pays 100 percent of his or her drug costs up to the deductible, which is $445 in 2021.
When total spending exceeds that amount, the enrollee enters the initial coverage phase, in which he or she pays 25 percent of costs and the Part D plan pays 75 percent. That second phase continues until the enrollee reaches the initial coverage limit, which is $4,130 in total costs in 2021.
Relative widths of the figures in this document are not to scale.
The Coverage Gap Phase of the Standard Part D Benefit for Enrollees Who Do Not Receive the Low-Income Subsidy
When an enrollee's total spending exceeds the initial
coverage limit of $4,130 in 2021, he or she enters phase three, the coverage gap.
In this phase, the enrollee continues to pay
-
percent of drug costs. For brand-name drugs, the manufacturer provides a mandatory discount of
-
percent, and the Part D plan pays 5 percent. For generic drugs, the plan pays 75 percent. The enrollee remains in this phase until his or her out-of-pocket spending reaches the catastrophic threshold, which is $6,550 in 2021.
This phase became known as the coverage gap because enrollees in this phase paid all costs under Part D's original design. As defined, out-of-pocket spending includes the manufacturer's discount.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 20:49:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|