Payment Alliance International : Market Partners Thrive Through Pandemic

02/16/2021 | 10:13am EST
Payment Alliance International (PAI), the U.S. leader in ATM portfolio management tools and services, today reports that its market partners have generally fared well as the U.S. economy struggles through the Coronavirus pandemic. ATM withdrawal transactions have increased 8.2 percent since March 1, 2020 on a year-over-year basis, with dollar volume of cash dispensed increasing 12.4 percent. This expansion is noteworthy as both transactions and volume plummeted during the first three months of the pandemic. Most recently, market partner transactions were up 32.2 percent with cash dispensed up 42.1 percent in January 2021, highlighting ATM preference and resilience in meeting consumer demand for self-service access to cash.

Like other businesses, ATM operators have faced significant headwinds since March 2020 as many retail stores, event and transportation venues have closed or attenuated hours of operation, limiting consumer access to ATMs. However, PAI market partners continue to thrive despite the altered, pandemic-related business environment. A large part of their success can be attributed to sheer grit and determination. PAI provided additional assistance by aggressively launching new products and services to help drive transaction volume and revenues, growing its secure eRMS remote management system, expanding its Vantage Technical Services program, and enhancing its market-leading AMP+ portfolio management technology.

“Strong ATM use and volumes for our market partners is gratifying to see, as we have made substantial investments in this business over the past year,” said David Dove, CEO of PAI. “More and more ATM operators are seeking out PAI as their partner of choice,” added Dove. “We are in a great position to provide superior tools and expert assistance that makes a difference to their business prospects.”

PAI has created a dedicated group of certified technicians and conversion specialists to reprogram and update ATM terminals for newly onboarded market partners. For more information about joining PAI’s market partner program and how it can benefit your business, please click here.

About Payment Alliance International

Payment Alliance International (PAI) is the nation’s largest, privately held provider of ATM portfolio management tools and services for more than 100,000 ATMs, including transaction processing, bank sponsorship, maintenance, cash-in-transit (CIT) servicing and AMP+, the company’s market-leading technology. AMP+ offers real-time visibility and control to maximize ATM portfolio effectiveness and profitability. For more information, please visit gopai.com.


© Business Wire 2021
