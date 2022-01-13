Payment Systems Oversight Annual Report 2020

Governor's Foreword

The year 2020 has been eventful for the payment service industry on account of the COVID-19 and increased technology, innovation and changes in consumer preferences. Financial institutions have adjusted to the new norm, innovated and partnered with Financial Technology Firms (FinTechs) to deliver various digital financial services.

The Bank of Ghana instituted various policy measures that promoted digital payment as a means to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

We have witnessed significant increase in digital payment in year 2020 which has reflected in all payment streams.

The Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement System (GhIPSS) reported an increase of 103 per cent in transactions processed across all its platforms as at the end of 2020. A total of 77 million transactions were processed across all the platforms, compared to 38 million transactions