Paymentus Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

05/25/2021 | 10:57pm EDT
Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus”), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $21.00 per share. Paymentus has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAY” on May 26, 2021 and the offering is expected to close on May 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Citigroup are acting as lead bookrunning managers for the offering. Baird, Nomura, Raymond James and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as bookrunning managers for the offering and Fifth Third Securities, PNC Capital Markets LLC, AmeriVet Securities and C.L. King & Associates are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to this offering may be obtained, when available, from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or by telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316, or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor Charlotte NC, 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, or telephone: 1-800-294-1322; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone: 1-800-831-9146.

A registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and was declared effective on May 25, 2021. Copies of the registration statement, as amended, can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.


© Business Wire 2021
