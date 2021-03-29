Payrailz : Named a Winner in the 2021 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

The Business Intelligence Group has announced that Payrailz® has been named a winner in its Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program. Payrailz is a digital payments company offering smarter, more engaging payment experiences to banks and credit unions across the United States. These experiences apply to a full array of payment services such as bill pay, external and internal transfers, new account funding, P2P, loan payments and other related payment solutions.

Banks and credit unions have a tremendous amount of consumer data at their disposal. Using this data, the Payrailz’ digital payment platform leverages AI and machine learning to create actionable insights that provide better digital payment experiences for customers or members. The platform learns users’ financial management habits, like how they pay their bills or when they usually make a transfer, then makes proactive recommendations, called Action Insights®, based on that information.

With Payrailz, end-users do not have to worry about forgetting to pay bills or whether they have enough money in their account to cover them. The platform can also make recommendations that help them to lower their bills or to put surplus funds to work by setting up an automated savings plan.

“We are beyond honored that the Business Intelligence Group has recognized us for our vision and use of AI,” commented Fran Duggan, CEO of Payrailz. “We are very proud of the platform we’ve built and look forward to seeing how our application of AI will continue to revolutionize and assist how people manage their daily financial situations.”

“We are so proud to name Payrailz as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program”, said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that Payrailz was using AI to improve the lives of their customers and end-users. Congratulations to the entire team!”

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Payrailz®

Payrailz is a digital payments company offering advanced payment capabilities and experiences including consumer and business bill pay, external and internal transfers, new account funding, P2P, B2B, B2C and other related solutions to banks and credit unions. In a society that increasingly has become focused on a “do it for me” culture, Payrailz’ smart technology makes the difference. Payrailz creates smarter payment experiences for the financial services industry that are predictive and more engaging than currently available alternatives. Financial institutions can confidently embrace Payrailz’ API-first and cloud-native technology engine, to offer unique payment solutions to their consumers and businesses. Payrailz helps financial institutions meet the payment expectations of today and the payment innovation needs of tomorrow. For more information, visit payrailz.com, follow them on Twitter @Payrailz, Facebook or LinkedIn, or contact Mickey Goldwasser at 860.430.9245.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210329005014/en/