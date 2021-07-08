Payrix Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary by Surpassing $60M in Annual Payouts to Software Clients

Atlanta, GA, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payrix, the acknowledged leader in embedded fintech, today announced it is driving over $60M in annual payments revenue to its software-as-a-service (SaaS) clients.

Through its white-glove customer-centric approach, first-of-its-kind payment facilitation platform and industry-leading expertise, Payrix empowers clients with flexible embedded payment solutions that are built for growth and scalability. The Company's commitment to take vertical software providers and payment facilitators to new heights is expected to drive an additional $130M+ in income to clients in 2022 — more than double the amount paid out in 2021.

“We exist to empower our clients to tap into recurring revenue streams while creating a seamless customer experience for payments inside their solution." said Eric Frazier, Chief Executive Officer at Payrix. “The 5-year anniversary of our first live transaction is the perfect milestone to showcase the power of what we’re doing to unleash the possibilities of payments for our clients.”

Payrix meets its clients at the intersection of software and payments with a unique offering that includes payment facilitation-as-a-service, as well as payment infrastructure-as-a-service. Between these solutions, the Company has currently over 100 active SaaS platforms and over 35,000 active merchants on the Payrix platform.

With the accelerated market demand for a smart, flexible embedded payments platform that drives greater revenue and customer satisfaction, Payrix thrives on collaborating with vertical software visionaries to write their success story, empowered by our personalized payments solution.

Payrix is a passionate team of payments and software experts who provide vertical software companies with an all-in-one platform — and a white-glove approach — to capitalize on the opportunities within embedded payments for growth, innovation, and transformation.

Led by forward-thinkers from PayPal, Worldpay, Elavon, Chase Paymentech and more, Payrix is committed to delivering to its clients more freedom and peace of mind with a proven solution that helps eliminate friction, unleash their possibilities with new revenue, and make their customers’ lives easier.

Payrix is a privately-held company headquartered in Atlanta, GA and is backed by PSG and Blue Star Innovation Partners.

