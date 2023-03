March 26 (Reuters) - One 97 Communications Ltd :

* POSTS UPDATES ON PAYMENT AGGREGATOR (PA) LICENSE

* PAYMENTS SERVICES LIMITED CAN CONTINUE WITH THE ONLINE PA BUSINESS

* TO RESUBMIT PA LICENSE APPLICATION TO RBI POST GOVERNMENT OF INDIA'S APPROVAL ON INVESTMENT MADE BY ONE 97 COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

* WE HAVE RECENTLY RECEIVED AN EXTENSION OF TIME FROM RBI FOR RESUBMISSION OF THE APPLICATION

* RBI SAYS THAT PAYTM PAYMENTS SERVICES LIMITED CAN CONTINUE WITH THE ONLINE PAYMENT AGGREGATION BUSINESS

* THIS CONTINUES TO HAVE NO MATERIAL IMPACT ON BUSINESS,REVENUES AS COMMUNICATION FROM RBI IS APPLICABLE ONLY TO ONBOARDING OF NEW ONLINE MERCHANTS

* PAYTM - PER RBI'S LETTER, ON RECEIPT OF APPROVAL, PPSL WILL HAVE 15 DAYS TO SUBMIT APPLICATION SEEKING AUTHORISATION FOR PPSL TO OPERATE AS ONLINE PA

* PAYTM - PPSL CAN CONTINUE WITH ITS ONLINE PAYMENT AGGREGATION BUSINESS FOR EXISTING PARTNERS, WITHOUT ONBOARDING ANY NEW MERCHANTS

* PAYTM -WE CAN CONTINUE TO PROVIDE PAYMENT SERVICES TO OUR EXISTING ONLINE MERCHANTS

* PAYTM - FOR OFFLINE BUSINESS, OCL CAN CONTINUE TO ONBOARD NEW MERCHANTS AND OFFER THEM PAYMENT SERVICES INCLUDING ALL-IN-ONE QR, SOUNDBOX, CARD MACHINES