Pazanga Healthcare Communications : Closes a Robust 2020 with Four New Healthcare Clients

Strategic healthcare communications firm Pazanga Healthcare Communications today announced the fourth quarter 2020 signing of new clients Cytovale, Epica Human Health, Eyenovia (NASDAQ: EYEN) and Viz.ai, closing out a record-setting year for the agency. Against the backdrop of a global pandemic and an increasingly competitive market for medical technologies and therapeutics, the companies selected Pazanga Health for its unique storytelling capabilities and proven track record for building communication strategies that break the mold.

Pazanga Health will support these new clients with customized programming elements ranging from brand positioning and messaging and brand design to content development, digital marketing, and traditional and social media. The clients’ market focus areas include life sciences for early Sepsis detection (Cytovale), high-definition multi-modality mobile imaging (Epica Human Health), ophthalmic biopharmaceuticals (Eyenovia) and AI-driven synchronized stroke detection and care coordination (Viz.ai).

“While 2020 was a challenging year for people and businesses everywhere, it’s clear that the need for continued innovation in healthcare has never been more important,” said Pazanga Health CEO Laura Nobles. “We are ready to accelerate success for our new and existing clients throughout 2021 as we navigate a post-Covid 19 world.”

About Pazanga Health Communications Inc.

Founded in 2006 with a mission to turn the traditional PR agency model on its head, Pazanga literally means “progress” in Lithuanian. Pazanga Health believes that every client deserves to have a “Navy SEAL”-like healthcare communication team, where every program is not only senior-led but also senior-driven. The company’s team consists of healthcare communication experts with deep industry knowledge and a unique storytelling capability that helps clients reach and influence stakeholders across the international healthcare spectrum. For more information, visit www.pazangahealth.com.

