Peace, Love and Dancing Care Bears: The Igloo x Grateful Dead x Care Bears™ Cooler Collab Is Here

01/25/2022 | 03:09pm EST
Today, Igloo announced its collaboration with the Grateful Dead and the Care Bears with the release of a special-edition Playmate cooler featuring original artwork of a reimagined roly-poly little Care Bear inspired by the legendary rock ‘n’ roll band. The all-new Grateful Dead Dancing Care Bears Little Playmate cooler is now available exclusively at igloocoolers.com/gratefuldeadxcarebears.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125006091/en/

Peace, Love and Dancing Care Bears: The Igloo x Grateful Dead x Care Bears Cooler Collab Is Here (Photo: Business Wire)

Peace, Love and Dancing Care Bears: The Igloo x Grateful Dead x Care Bears Cooler Collab Is Here (Photo: Business Wire)

“This is the triple collab that brings smiles to our faces, rock ‘n’ roll to our spirits and ice-cold drinks in our hands,” said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “For decades, the iconic Grateful Dead and the lovable Care Bears have represented peace, love, community and lots of color, so it made perfect sense to join them into a design on the fan-favorite Playmate — the cooler that’s been bringing people together during good times since 1971.”

Igloo designed the all-new Grateful Dead Dancing Care Bears Little Playmate with original artwork that creatively and colorfully blends the two beloved brands, from hearts and stars seen within the universe of the Care Bears to roses and lightning bolts made famous on the Grateful Dead album covers. The Dancing Care Bear showcased prominently throughout the four panels of the Playmate cooler remixes the many Care Bear characters into one that’s inspired by elements of the famous Grateful Dead dancing bears and dancing skeletons — complete with the Steal Your Face design as the symbol on the Bears tummy.

The Igloo x Grateful Dead x Care Bears Little Playmate cooler (with a 7-quart capacity that fits up to nine 12-ounce cans) can be purchased now on igloocoolers.com/gratefuldeadxcarebears for $44.95, while supplies last.

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.

About Care Bears™

Introduced in 1982 through consumer products, greeting cards, and later a series of animated television shows and feature films, Care Bears is one of the most popular and endearing children’s properties in the world. Fans of all ages are drawn to the lovable, huggable bears from Care-a-Lot who inspire all to have fun, share, and care. The Care Bears first appeared in their own television specials in 1983 and 1984, followed by a long-running animated TV series and the leap to the big screen in 1985-87 with The Care Bears Movie trilogy. Care Bears & Cousins, a Netflix original CGI-animated series, launched in fall 2015. In 2019, a brand-new look and mission for the Care Bears was introduced in Care Bears: Unlock the Magic, a 48 episode, 2D animated series currently airing in the US on Cartoon Network, Boomerang, and HBO Max via its Cartoonito preschool block. In 2022, the Care Bears are celebrating 40 years of sharing and caring through the launch of new consumer products with key retail partners and a range of new toys with Basic Fun.

About the Grateful Dead:

The Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture, but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day—one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, the Grateful Dead had attracted the most concert goers in the history of the music business, and today remain one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music. Today, the connection is as strong as ever. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 1994 and received a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. Their final tally of 2,318 total concerts remains a world record. The Grateful Dead recently celebrated their 50th top 40 album on the Billboard chart, a feat no other group has achieved.


© Business Wire 2022
