Peach State Health Plan Virtual Community Events

Date: 09/22/21

Many community organizations are hosting fun and educational events. Find out what's happening this month.

Per the CDC health guidelines: Masks are required! We will limit contact and ask everyone to remain six feet apart.

Event Date Time Event Location Event Address Peach State Health Plan Focus Group September 23, 2021 5:30pm - 7:00pm Zoom Webinar Register in advance for webinar. Register here. Start Smart for Your Baby Shower



September 23, 2021 11:00am - 1:00pm Cobb Civic Center 543 S. Marietta Pkwy, Marietta, GA 30060 Register here. Peach State Health Plan Central Focus Group September 28, 2021 3:30pm - 5:30pm Zoom Webinar Register in advance for webinar. Register here. Start Smart for Your Baby Virtual Baby Shower September 29, 2021 11:30am - 12:30pm Zoom Webinar Register in advance for webinar. Register here. Start Smart for Your Baby Curbside Prenatal Event September 30, 2021 11:00am - 1:30pm Rhodes Jordan Park 100 E Crogan St., Lawrenceville, GA 30046