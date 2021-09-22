Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Peach State Health Plan Virtual Community Events

09/22/2021 | 06:32pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Peach State Health Plan Virtual Community Events

Date: 09/22/21

Many community organizations are hosting fun and educational events. Find out what's happening this month.

Per the CDC health guidelines: Masks are required! We will limit contact and ask everyone to remain six feet apart.

Event Date Time Event Location Event Address
Peach State Health Plan Focus Group September 23, 2021 5:30pm - 7:00pm Zoom Webinar

Register in advance for webinar.

Register here.

Start Smart for Your Baby Shower

September 23, 2021 11:00am - 1:00pm Cobb Civic Center

543 S. Marietta Pkwy, Marietta, GA 30060

Register here.

Peach State Health Plan Central Focus Group September 28, 2021 3:30pm - 5:30pm Zoom Webinar

Register in advance for webinar.

Register here.

Start Smart for Your Baby Virtual Baby Shower September 29, 2021 11:30am - 12:30pm Zoom Webinar

Register in advance for webinar.

Register here.

Start Smart for Your Baby Curbside Prenatal Event September 30, 2021 11:00am - 1:30pm Rhodes Jordan Park 100 E Crogan St., Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Disclaimer

Peach State Health Plan Inc. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 17:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:35pWeekly share repurchase program transaction details
GL
01:32pNO END IN SIGHT : Majority of Professionals Believe Employee Turnover will Increase in 2022, According to Korn Ferry Survey
PU
01:32pPeach State Health Plan Virtual Community Events
PU
01:32pORSTED A/S : Ørsted reveals multi-billion pound investment plans for Scotland
PU
01:32pENGINE MEDIA : Announces Participation in Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series (Form 6-K)
PU
01:32pGLOBALDATA : HER2+ breast cancer market to reach $12.1bn by 2030 in the 8MM driven by launch of five pipeline agents and label expansions in earlier settings, says GlobalData
PU
01:32pGLOBALDATA : Top five trends to watch in the spirits and wine sector over 2021/2022, according to GlobalData
PU
01:32pGLOBALDATA : Mentions of ‘Edge Computing' sees 17% increase in 2021 H1 company filings and uptick in sentiments, says GlobalData
PU
01:32pGLOBALDATA : Too many adults in the US remain unvaccinated to focus on vaccinating children, says GlobalData
PU
01:32pStellantis Chairman says Turin, Italy key to group's production
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Netflix : Acquires Iconic Roald Dahl Story Company →
2German auto giants place their bets on hydrogen cars
3Vivendi : Universal boss in line for £100m bonus as debut soars to the ..
4Cypress Development : Acquires Strategic Mining Claims in Clayton Valle..
5FTSE : 100 gains as banks, commodity-linked stocks jump; Entain at reco..

HOT NEWS