Peach State Health Plan Virtual Community Events
Date: 09/22/21
Many community organizations are hosting fun and educational events. Find out what's happening this month.
Per the CDC health guidelines: Masks are required! We will limit contact and ask everyone to remain six feet apart.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Time
|
Event Location
|
Event Address
|
Peach State Health Plan Focus Group
|
September 23, 2021
|
5:30pm - 7:00pm
|
Zoom Webinar
|
Register in advance for webinar.
Register here.
|
Start Smart for Your Baby Shower
|
September 23, 2021
|
11:00am - 1:00pm
|
Cobb Civic Center
|
543 S. Marietta Pkwy, Marietta, GA 30060
Register here.
|
Peach State Health Plan Central Focus Group
|
September 28, 2021
|
3:30pm - 5:30pm
|
Zoom Webinar
|
Register in advance for webinar.
Register here.
|
Start Smart for Your Baby Virtual Baby Shower
|
September 29, 2021
|
11:30am - 12:30pm
|
Zoom Webinar
|
Register in advance for webinar.
Register here.
|
Start Smart for Your Baby Curbside Prenatal Event
|
September 30, 2021
|
11:00am - 1:30pm
|
Rhodes Jordan Park
|
100 E Crogan St., Lawrenceville, GA 30046
