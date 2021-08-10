Log in
Peachtree Hotel Group : Acquires More Than $1 Billion of Stressed and Distressed Assets

08/10/2021 | 08:56am EDT
Peachtree Hotel Group (“Peachtree”), a real estate private equity investment firm, announced that it had acquired more than $1 billion in stressed and distressed real estate assets since June 2020.

“We have capitalized on the dislocation created by the pandemic with investments in assets at a lower cost basis than pre-pandemic pricing,” said Greg Friedman, Peachtree’s CEO. “Our strategy of opportunistically pivoting as the markets change allows us to capitalize on investments during any cycle.”

Peachtree has focused on investing in opportunistic real estate in distressed, under-capitalized or underperforming hospitality assets throughout the U.S. because of the disruption in the economic environment brought on by the pandemic. The company acquired, operated and disposed of equity interests during this period and invested in preferred equity, debt or debt-like positions in primarily premium-branded, limited- and select-service hotels.

“We have been able to draw on our team’s deep experience, longstanding relationships and ability to navigate changing dynamics to source investment opportunities. The current landscape has potentially widened our opportunities for attractive undercapitalized assets and assets within the hospitality sector experiencing increasing demand,” Friedman said.

About Peachtree Hotel Group
Peachtree is a real estate private equity investment firm investing primarily in hospitality. Since its founding in 2008, the company has completed hundreds of real estate investments valued at more than $5 billion in total market capitalization, and currently has $1.9 billion in equity under management. For more information, visit www.peachtreehotelgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2021
