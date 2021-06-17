Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Peak : Ranked in the Top 10 Best Technology Companies To Work

06/17/2021 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Peak, the Decision Intelligence company, has been ranked 10th in Technology's 50 best companies to work for in the United Kingdom in 2021.

The company has also ranked 25th in the UK’s 100 best mid-sized companies to work for and 25th in the North West’s 100 best companies to work for in 2021. For the second year running, Peak gained a 3 Star accreditation for the highest standard of workplace engagement, representing companies that truly excel and offer 'world class' levels of workplace engagement.
The Best Companies survey uses an anonymous poll to capture the views of staff at more than a thousand companies across the country, ranking firms on various factors such as leadership, wellbeing and pay.

Peak’s Decision Intelligence software embeds AI across sales, marketing, planning and supply chains to transform decision making and accelerate revenues, profits and sustainability.

Peak has seen rapid growth over the past 12 months with revenues doubling (+99%) thanks to new customer wins in Europe, the USA, Middle East and India. The company's international customers include KFC, PepsiCo Inc. and JSW Cement.

With ambitious global expansion plans to meet strong demand, Peak is opening offices in the USA and Pune (India), alongside expanding its Jaipur (India) and UK team. As a result, Peak is creating 150 new jobs globally this year.

Richard Potter, co-founder and CEO at Peak, said, “We’re proud and humbled to have achieved such high positions in the Best Companies lists, and are thrilled to have been awarded the highest 3 Star accreditation for the second year running. Building a company that everyone loves being part of is at the very heart of our mission at Peak, and the Best Companies recognition helps us to know we're on track. It's part of everyone's role at Peak to take an active role in growing our company culture and this latest achievement is a huge reward for the entire Peak team to celebrate.”

-ENDS-

About Peak
Peak is the Decision Intelligence company, and empowers customers to make great commercial decisions with AI. Peak’s pioneering software platform embeds AI across sales, marketing, planning and supply chains to transform decision making and accelerate revenues, profits and sustainability. Headquartered in Manchester (UK), Peak’s customer base includes Nike, KFC, PepsiCo, Marshalls and Speedy Hire.

Peak’s customers have seen transformational results, including a 5% increase in total company revenues, a doubling of return on advertising spend, 12% reduction in inventory holdings and a 5% reduction in supply chain costs.

Peak has been named a Gartner ‘Cool Vendor’ in AI in retail, and was also named in The Best Mid-Sized Companies to Work For 2021 with the Best Companies 3-star accreditation, which recognizes world-class levels of employee engagement. Peak is teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Technology, and is ISO 27001 certified.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:15aRUSSNEFT  : has become one of the best in the field of environmental protection in Yugra
PU
04:14aTEAMVIEWER  : Buy rating by UBS
MD
04:14aChina's Outbound Investment Declined in First Five Months of the Year
DJ
04:14aAIRBUS  : The green hydrogen ecosystem for aviation, explained
PU
04:14aGIVAUDAN AG  : Bernstein reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
04:14aINTERTRUST N  : SPAC “cascade effect” expected in London, Luxembourg, Singapore and Hong Kong
PU
04:14aNornickel's palladium fund launches first nickel and copper etcs on lse
DJ
04:14aMINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NICKEL  : Nornickel's palladium fund launches first nickel and copper etcs on lse
EQ
04:13aSYMRISE AG  : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating
MD
04:10aEurostoxx 50 : European shares slip from record highs on hawkish Fed; CureVac sinks
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed signals higher rates in 2023, bond-buying taper talks as virus fades
2Stocks slide, yields jump as Fed projects earlier rate hikes
3CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Cathay working with Airbus on single-pilot system for long-haul
4Bonds stung, dollar cheered by sudden hawkish turn at Fed
5Crude oil prices fall on stronger U.S. dollar

HOT NEWS