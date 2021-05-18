Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Peakstone : Advises Flexo Converters on Its Sale to Novolex, a Carlyle Group Portfolio Company

05/18/2021 | 12:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novolex®, an industry leader in packaging choice, innovation and sustainability, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the business of Flexo Converters USA, Inc. and certain of its affiliates.  The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021. Peakstone was exclusive financial advisor to Flexo on this transaction.

Flexo, a family-owned business headquartered in Meriden, CT, manufactures and distributes stock, custom and recycled paper bags and sacks.  Flexo products will be sold under the Novolex Duro Bag® brand.  The addition of Flexo products to the Duro portfolio of bags and sacks will enable Duro to immediately support customer demand through Flexo's production capacity and proximity to customers.

Peakstone previously advised Duro Bag Company, a family-owned business headquartered in Florence, KY, on its sale to Novolex in 2014.  At the time, Duro was the largest paper bag manufacturer in the United States.

"Flexo is an exciting addition to our company and we welcome the skilled and committed team to the Novolex family," said Stan Bikulege, Chairman and CEO of Novolex.  "Flexo's strong reputation for high-quality products, on-time delivery and value-added services will support us in pursuing future growth opportunities for our Duro business."

"We are excited to join the Novolex family with its reputation of leadership and innovation in our industry, as well as its history of welcoming independent businesses and their employees to the integrated organization," said Anik Patel, Flexo President & CEO.  "Peakstone's experienced packaging team did an excellent job navigating our family through the sale process.  Their deep transaction and industry expertise enabled us to craft an ideal outcome with a world-class partner."  

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For additional information please contact:

Eric Dziedzic, Managing Director, 312-346-7314, eric@peakstone.com

Nick Clementi, Managing Director, 763-478-1777, nclementi@peakstone.com

Stephen Sleigh, Managing Partner, 312-346-7318, ssleigh@peakstone.com

About Novolex
Novolex develops and manufactures diverse packaging products for multiple industries in the foodservice, delivery and carryout, food processor and industrial markets that touch nearly every aspect of daily life.  The Novolex family of brands provides customers with innovative food and delivery packaging and performance solutions products for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future.  With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 55 manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling centers.  Novolex is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a leading global investment firm which acquired a majority of the company in December 2016.  To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com

About Peakstone
Peakstone is a leading investment bank that specializes in mergers and acquisitions, advisory, and capital raising for middle market clients.  Our team is comprised of senior investment banking professionals who have decades of experience and have executed hundreds of transactions totaling billions of dollars.  For additional information, visit www.peakstone.com.  To receive investment and proprietary acquisition opportunities, please register at www.peakzone.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peakstone-advises-flexo-converters-on-its-sale-to-novolex-a-carlyle-group-portfolio-company-301294101.html

SOURCE Peakstone


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:57pEQS-ADHOC  : AEVIS VICTORIA SA acquiert le solde du capital de Klinik Pyramide am See AG (80%) pour l'intégrer dans sa filiale Swiss Medical Network
DJ
12:57pEQS-ADHOC  : AEVIS VICTORIA SA acquires the remaining 80% of the share capital of Klinik Pyramide am See AG and integrates it into its subsidiary Swiss Medical Network
DJ
12:56pZENITEL  : and AMAG Technology Deliver State-of-the-Art Security Solution in West LA
PU
12:55pCURIOSITYSTREAM  : Announces Launch Date of June 10th for Upcoming Doc Series DOUG TO THE RESCUE Featuring Aerial Cinematographer and Drone Pilot Doug Thron
BU
12:54pPRODEA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT SOCIETE ANONYME  : Proposal for dividend distribution for 2020
PU
12:54pALTADA TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS  : Appoints Trucle Nguyen as Chief Innovation Officer
BU
12:53pWALMART  : Retailer results so far show people are going out, spending
AQ
12:53pFARMHOUSE, INC. /NV  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
12:53pHouse Committee Takes on Pricing, Patents for Top-Selling Drug Humira -- Update
DJ
12:53pDISNEY JUNIOR  : Teams Up With Questlove and Black Thought From The Roots for New Animated Short Series 'Rise Up, Sing Out,' Focused on Race, Racism and Social Justice
BU
Latest news "Companies"