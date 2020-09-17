Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pearl Meyer : Adds Seasoned Executive Compensation Expert Scott Landis to Its Houston Office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 10:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive compensation consultancy Pearl Meyer today announced that Scott Landis has joined the firm's Houston office as managing director. Landis brings nearly 30 years of compensation consulting experience working with both boards and management teams across a variety of industries. Landis has noted expertise in the energy industry, specifically in the oil and gas industry sectors (upstream, oilfield services, midstream, and refining/marketing).  

"Scott's skills in incentive and employment contract design, as well his deep knowledge of compensation philosophy, stock ownership policies, and director compensation design will be a strong resource for our clients," said Jannice Koors, senior managing director and president of Pearl Meyer's Western region. "His experience in a wide range of business sectors, specifically in oil and gas, will be an excellent complement to our Houston office." 

Landis was previously a partner and southwest region director with Aon. He is a frequent speaker on executive compensation topics and holds an MBA and a Master of Science in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from Mississippi State University, as well as a BA in Psychology from the University of Alabama.

About Pearl Meyer

Pearl Meyer is the leading advisor to boards and senior management on the alignment of executive compensation with business and leadership strategy, making pay programs a powerful catalyst for value creation and competitive advantage. Pearl Meyer's global clients stand at the forefront of their industries and range from emerging high-growth, not-for-profit, and private companies to the Fortune 500 and FTSE 350. The firm has offices in Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Houston, London, Los Angeles, New York, Raleigh, and San Jose.

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pearl-meyer-adds-seasoned-executive-compensation-expert-scott-landis-to-its-houston-office-301133134.html

SOURCE Pearl Meyer


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:20aAirlines Make Final Plea for Aid to Avoid Job Losses
DJ
10:18aDeacom Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary
GL
10:17aCORRECTION : Virus Outbreak-Toilet Paper story
AQ
10:17aCBL PROPERTIES : Joins Time to Vote Movement
BU
10:16aMARSTON : CMA Inquiry Into Joint Venture Between Carlsberg UK And Marston's
AQ
10:16aURBAN SKIN RX : ® Appoints Two New Members to its Board of Directors
PR
10:16aFan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market- Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Rising Demand for Compactly Designed Electronics to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
10:16aAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of COSCO SHIPPING Captive Insurance Co., Ltd.
BU
10:15aCHARLES SCHWAB : CFTC DSIO Grants Relief For Capital Treatment Of DTLs By FCMs
AQ
10:15aPODCAST : Women @ RopesTalk: Conversation With Chika Hirata, Takeda Japan
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group