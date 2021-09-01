Peckham Industries : Blood Drive on October 6, 2021, Pleasant Valley, NY

Mark your calendars! Peckham Materials Corp. will be hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in coordination with the American Red Cross. Please join the Peckham team from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 49 Arborio Drive, Pleasant Valley, NY 12569. The Peckham team is excited to once again be hosting another blood drive event to continue supporting our local community. Peckham welcomes members of the public, including new donors, to participate. Please consider this important way you can serve your community. Your donation of blood can save up to THREE lives!

All those wishing to donate should visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment and use sponsor code: Peckham. Everyone who registers will receive further information.