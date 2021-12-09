Peckham Industries : Supporting the Local Community this Holiday Season

Just before Thanksgiving, the Peckham team participated in Rock 102's Mayflower Marathon. In the early morningin the parking lot of the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, MA, marathon donations were collected, scanned, and counted. Our team was able to collect $2500 worth of food collections plus contribute a financial match in order to support the local families thataredependingon the Open Pantrythis holiday season. According to Rock 102, the entire marathon raised over $127,000for Open Pantry. This was a great cause to be a part of and the Peckham team is proud to support our local communities. Thank you to all who donated, 'tis the season of giving!