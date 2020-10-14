Log in
Pediatric Health Care Alliance, P.A. : Completes Merger with New Tampa Pediatrics

10/14/2020 | 12:59pm EDT

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pediatric Health Care Alliance (PHCA) has completed a merger with New Tampa Pediatrics and Dr. Jaydeep Patel. PHCA has continued plans for expansion in Tampa Bay through new clinical locations and mergers and acquisitions. Dr. Patel has relocated to the PHCA office in Wesley Chapel.

"As a practice we really value physician independence," said Dr. Karalee Kulek-Luzey, Medical Director and Managing Partner of PHCA. "When we look for new physicians, that is a value we want to be shared and it was a great match with Dr. Patel for our growing Pasco network."

Dr. Patel agrees, saying, "This is an important move that will allow my practice to grow and will also provide a larger network of care for my patients. Joining PHCA also offers a stronger business structure with more personnel and resources, which will give me more time with my patients."

PHCA is growing throughout Tampa Bay with new locations, expanded services, and select acquisitions of pediatric practices.

About Pediatric Health Care Alliance, P.A.
Pediatric Health Care Alliance was established in 1997 by a respected group of local, long-standing Tampa Bay pediatricians. PHCA has since grown to become the largest pediatric group on the West Coast of Florida, while remaining independently owned by its pediatricians. PHCA currently offers 14 neighborhood locations with more than 50 board-certified pediatricians and pediatric nurse practitioners who have dedicated their careers to providing the highest quality healthcare for children in Tampa Bay. (www.PediAlliance.com)

PHCA is affiliated with Novelle Health Partners, LLC, a data science and practice management company. (www.NovelleHealth.com)

Contact:
Laurel Moffat
Pediatric Health Care Alliance, P.A.
Director of Marketing
(813) 749-7308  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pediatric-health-care-alliance-pa-completes-merger-with-new-tampa-pediatrics-301152457.html

SOURCE Pediatric Health Care Alliance, P.A.

© PRNewswire 2020

