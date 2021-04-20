Log in
Pedro Sánchez underlines Spain's interest in further stepping up economic and trade relations with Guatemala

04/20/2021 | 04:06am EDT
During the meeting, the two leaders addressed issues of common interest in the field of economic and trade relations, Spanish investments in the country, development cooperation and the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President of the Government highlighted that 'Spain wishes to continue stepping up investment relations with Guatemala. We encourage the country to continue its legislative modernisation to improve the investor climate and enhance legal certainty, in line with the goals set out in its Economic Recovery Plan.

Spain is the leading European investor and the second ranked European country in exports and imports with Guatemala, with close to 150 Spanish companies established in the country in such sectors as construction, tourism and services.

Pedro Sánchez conveyed to Alejandro Giammattei 'Spain's firm support' to strengthen institutions and the rule of law in Guatemala, through inclusive dialogue between all parties.

As regards development cooperation, in 2019 Spain contributed more than 20 million euros. Furthermore, as an emergency response to the devastation of the Central American country caused by Storms ETA and IOTA at the end of 2020, the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (Spanish acronym: AECID) channelled 250,000 euros through the Guatemalan Red Cross and CONRED (Guatemala Civil Protection organisation).

Another example of the collaboration between the two countries is the establishment of a framework of post-COVID action focused on health and socio-economic measures. In this regard, Pedro Sánchez highlighted Spain's strong commitment to COVAX - a mechanism to guarantee access by all countries to vaccines, which Spain was one of the proponents of.

President of the Government Sánchez congratulated Alejandro Giammattei on his upcoming Rotating Presidency of the Central American Integration System (Spanish acronym: SICA), which seeks to convert this area into a Region of Peace, Liberty, Democracy and Development.

Non official translation

Disclaimer

Prime Minister's Office of Spain published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 08:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
