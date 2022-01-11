Peggy Schiller Announces Candidacy to Unseat Matt Gaetz

PENSACOLA, Fla., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Committee to Elect Peggy Schiller is proud to announce Peggy's candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives from the First Congressional District of Florida, which includes the western portion of the Florida Panhandle. Schiller would be the first woman elected to Congress in the First District to the seat currently held by Matt Gaetz.

Schiller said, "The First District deserves a representative who brings integrity, honesty and hard work on behalf of people in the Panhandle—someone whose focus will be local rather than national."

Schiller promised to focus on:

Protecting the lifeblood of the region, its beaches, from environmental hazards, climate change, and unregulated development. She will work to keep all our beaches open to the public as they have always been in Florida.

Ensuring that senior citizens will continue to benefit from their hard-earned dollars contributed to Social Security.

Being a strong voice for Florida's veterans, especially those who suffer from inadequate access to healthcare.

Advocating for more access to affordable housing for low and middle-income Floridians.

Increasing funding for schools and teachers to ensure that Florida's children grow up to be productive and successful adults.

A resident of Seacrest Beach, Schiller spent her early years on Florida's Space Coast before her father's job moved out of state. A homeowner in the First District since 2013, she moved permanently to the Panhandle in 2018 with her family.

Schiller worked as a corporate litigator in New York City for several years before becoming a small business owner with her husband of 32 years, Scott. After successfully selling their business, Schiller decided to put her legal training and advocacy skills to work in voter protection, public education and immigrant and refugee rights. She is currently the Voter Protection team leader in Walton County Florida, "watching out for your rights and the rights of all eligible voters," said Schiller, and serves as vice-chair of the Democratic Executive Committee of Walton County.

She has worked with Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight organization and served multiple roles in Voter Protection with the Democratic Party of Georgia including serving as a Captain of the Party's Voter Hot-line. Schiller has also worked as a volunteer legal advisor with Lawyers for Good Government in their Immigration efforts by volunteering with the Dilly Project. Through the New Americans Campaign and The International Rescue Committee, Schiller helped run clinics and held individual appointments to help refugees and other Green Card holders start the process of applying for U.S. citizenship. She also worked as an advocate in Georgia and Washington for various causes including Immigration Reform and Public Education. She holds an undergraduate degree in International Affairs from Lafayette College and a law degree from the University of Chicago.

"I pledge to thoughtfully and seriously represent the wonderful people of this District by focusing on the values and issues that are important to them, and to all of us," Schiller said in making her announcement. "I am the only candidate who can fully devote myself to this District, without personal and legal distractions like those of other candidates."

The Democratic primary for the First Congressional District will be on Aug. 23, 2022.

More information is available on Schiller's campaign website, https://peggyforthepanhandle.com/; @PeggyforthePanhandle on Facebook and Instagram; and @peggyforFL1 on Twitter.

CONTACT:

Peggy Schiller

Candidate

Peggy@PeggyforthePanhandle.com

470-985-3010

—or—

Sean R. Smith

Campaign Chairman

sean.smith@peggyforthepanhandle.com

(404) 229-5596

Related Files

Peggy Schiller headshot.JPG

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.