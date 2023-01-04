Advanced search
Pele's son, Edinho, 'grateful for everyone's love'

01/04/2023 | 11:06am EST
STORY: Outside the cemetery building where the idol was buried today, Edinho expressed gratefulness towards 'everyone' for all the 'love and respect' shown after the icon's death.

'On behalf of the family, we are grateful to everyone, for all the love, for all the affection, for the respect. And well, to express our gratitude, the greatest feeling of our family is gratitude, of a soccer player is gratitude. Thanks, everyone. This is a difficult moment, as you all know, it's hard but it's been an honour, it's a great source of pride, so once more, thank you. Now he will rest. Thank you all very much, thank you.'

Pele died last week at 82 after battling colon cancer for a year.


© Reuters 2023
