Pelican Products Announces Brad Antoine as VP of Financial Planning and Analysis

Pelican Products, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Brad Antoine to its financial leadership team. As of October 26, 2020, Brad has taken the reins as Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis.

As Pelican’s newest VP, Brad is responsible for managing the company-wide business planning process, the capital expenditure process and modeling the financial aspects of various initiatives and transactions. His role includes an emphasis on delivering disciplined growth for Pelican, and continually enhancing financial and operational analysis, reporting, and leading business review processes. Brad also leads and manages a team of Finance professionals, maintaining a strong focus on professional people development, accountability, and driving for results.

“Brad is a strategic financial expert whose breadth and depth of experience makes him an invaluable addition to the team,” stated Chief Financial Officer, George Platisa. “We look forward to his strengths lending themselves to Pelican’s financial planning efforts and having a positive impact on Pelican’s future growth”.

Prior to joining Pelican, Brad held senior financial positions at Sierra Aluminum, Sun Opta and Kaiser Aluminum, where he took the lead on modeling, valuation, due diligence, deal financing, and integration activities post acquisitions.

Brad holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics and Finance from San Diego State University and earned his MBA with a concentration in Finance at California State University Fullerton.

Pelican Products, Inc. is a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, a private equity investment firm based in New York and San Francisco.

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, temperature-controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. Their products are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including fire safety, law enforcement, defense / military, aerospace, entertainment, industrial and consumer. Pelican™ products are designed and built to last a lifetime. The company operates in 25 countries, with 23 international sales offices and six manufacturing facilities around the globe. In Europe, the company does business under the name Peli Products, S.L.U. For more information, visit www.pelican.com or www.behrmancap.com.

