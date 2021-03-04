Pelosi Statement on Biden Administration Sanctions on Russia

Contact: Speaker's Press Office,

202-226-7616

Washington, D.C. - Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on new sanctions issued by the Biden Administration on Russia in response to the attempted murder of opposition leader Alexei Navalny:

'President Biden is sending a strong and unmistakable message to the Kremlin and to the world: that the era of impunity for Moscow's assault on the rule of law is over.

'For years, Russia has accelerated a deadly campaign to jeopardize international security, erode human rights and undermine democracy, both within its borders and around the world. The attempted murder of anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny is a profound violation of human rights that demonstrates Moscow's utter determination to silence the voices of reform.

'The United States, working in close coordination with our allies, will continue to hold Moscow accountable for its transgressions - from its attacks on sovereign nations, to its interference in foreign elections, to its targeting of democracy activists and dissidents. Under the leadership of the Biden Administration, we will put an end to Russia's assault on our security and our values.'

