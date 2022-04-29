Log in
Pelosi hopes to pass $33 billion Ukraine aid bill 'as soon as possible'
04/29/2022 | 11:23am EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday she hopes to pass a $33 billion aid package for Ukraine requested by President Joe Biden "as soon as possible."
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Tim Ahmann)
© Reuters 2022
