Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pelosi invites Biden to deliver State of the Union on March 1

01/07/2022 | 01:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Biden and House Speaker Pelosi depart the House Democratic Caucus in Washington

(Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited President Joe Biden to address a joint session of Congress on March 1 with his State of the Union remarks.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; writing by Susan Heavey)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:15pBlackstone to invest $3 bln in Invenergy Renewables
RE
01:13pIn reversal, Georgia joins $26 billion U.S. opioid settlement
RE
01:11pThree men to be sentenced to life in prison for Ahmaud Arbery murder
RE
01:06pCitigroup to enforce 'no-jab, no-job' policy starting Jan. 14 - source
RE
01:06pFrench schools "overwhelmed" by COVID-19 and contact tracing
RE
01:06pSidney Poitier, first Black actor to win best actor Academy Award, dies at 94
RE
01:05pSidney Poitier, first Black actor to win best actor Academy Award, dies at 94
RE
01:04pWhiplashed Wall Street struggles with mixed payrolls data
RE
01:02pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for fourth week in five -Baker Hughes
RE
01:02pU.S. lawmakers raise concerns about Airbnb business in Xinjiang
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks trade at steep valuation discount to global peers
2Fed on the cusp of 'maximum employment' goal; not everyone has benefite..
3Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs
4Analyst recommandations: AT&T, BP Plc, Costco, Lyft, Starbucks...
5U.S. labor market near maximum employment despite December payrolls mis..

HOT NEWS