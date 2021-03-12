Pelosi says U.S. lawmakers must work 'swiftly' on major infrastructure package

WASHINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy
Pelosi said on Friday she has directed key Democratic lawmakers
to begin working with Republicans on a major infrastructure
package.
Democrat Pelosi, who met on Thursday with the chairs of U.S.
House of Representatives committees that will oversee the
infrastructure package, said in a statement: "Congress must work
swiftly ... to craft a big, bold and transformational
infrastructure package."
A Pelosi aide told Reuters infrastructure is "next in terms
of top priorities."
One big question mark remains how to pay for a massive boost
in spending, which had prevented Congress from approving a big
package for more than a decade.
Pelosi said she hoped the measures will address
transportation as well as "other critical needs in energy and
broadband, education and housing, water systems and other
priorities."
As a candidate, President Joe Biden pledged to invest $2
trillion in fixing highways, bridges and airports; building
climate-resilient homes; wiring cities for broadband internet;
and encouraging the manufacturing of fuel-efficient cars and
installing 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations.
House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman
Peter DeFazio told Reuters on Wednesday his "tentative timeline"
is to have his committee's portion of a major infrastructure
bill approved by the panel in May. "It is going to be green and
it is going to be big,” he said.
(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington
Editing by Matthew Lewis)