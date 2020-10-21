Pelosi sees chance for COVID-19 relief bill despite Senate Republican opposition

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy
Pelosi on Wednesday said there was still a chance for a deal on
fresh COVID-19 relief despite resistance from Senate
Republicans, though she acknowledged it might not pass until
after the election.
Pelosi, the nation's top elected Democrat, said she was
scheduled to continue talks with Treasury Secretary Steven
Mnuchin at 2:30 p.m. (1830 GMT). She told MSNBC that she wanted
the bill to pass before the Nov. 3 election, but suggested
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell may be willing
to do it afterwards. If that happened, she said, it would
include retroactive aid.
"I'm optimistic," Pelosi said. "We want it before, but
again, I want people to know, help is on the way."
President Donald Trump, trailing in national opinion polls
ahead of Election Day, has increasingly called for action, but
proposals for comprehensive relief have met resistance from
Senate Republicans.
Pelosi and Mnuchin are hammering out the details of a relief
package that could be in the range of $2.2 trillion, the number
Democrats have been pushing for months.
Conservatives in the Republican-majority Senate object to
the trillion-dollar-plus price tag under discussion. McConnell
does not want to bring a large coronavirus aid bill to the
Senate floor before the election, a senior Republican aide said,
as he focuses on trying to confirm Trump's Supreme Court
nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.
After quickly passing more than $3 trillion in relief early
this year, aimed at salving the heavy human and economic toll of
the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress has failed to pass any new
measures since April to respond to a disease that has killed
more than 221,000 Americans.
The White House insists that a bipartisan agreement between
Pelosi and Mnuchin would find enough votes for passage in the
Senate, where Republicans hold a 53-47 majority.
"I believe there would be enough votes there to make sure
that we get that across the finish line and to the president's
desk. Again, the focus on Senate Republicans right now, whether
the votes would be there or not, is misplaced," White House
Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters.
But there were no signs that Senate Republicans would go
along with anything near the $2 trillion mark. Expressing
concern about the impact a large spending measure would have on
an already ballooning federal deficit, they have proposed
smaller, targeted aid to help an economy reeling from the
pandemic, which has infected 8.3 million Americans.
With opinion polls showing voters faulting Trump for his
handling of the pandemic, Republicans are also facing a risk of
losing their Senate majority. That has some members reverting to
traditional Republican concerns about fiscal discipline.
The Senate on Wednesday was voting on a $500 billion
Republican aid plan that Democrats have already rejected and
were expected to again.
McConnell is also moving to get Supreme Court nominee
Barrett confirmed by the full Senate next week, an action that
Republicans believe would aid vulnerable party incumbents. The
Washington Post reported that McConnell told Republicans a deal
on a package now could threaten that plan.
Meanwhile, renewed direct payments to households and
expanded unemployment insurance were among the provisions being
discussed between Pelosi and Mnuchin.
