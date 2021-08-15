Pelosi suggests tying infrastructure plan, $3.5 trln budget resolution

WASHINGTON Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy
Pelosi told lawmakers Sunday that she had asked a House
committee to advance both a $1 trillion infrastructure plan and
a $3.5 trillion spending package together, an apparent effort to
patch up divisions that had threatened to stall President Joe
Biden's legislative priorities.
The U.S. Senate approved both the infrastructure legislation
and the outline of a separate plan loaded with investments in
new domestic programs. But the combined price tag of the two
measures created fissures between the progressive and moderate
wings of the Democratic Party, which controls both chambers of
Congress by narrow margins.
Nine moderate Democrats said last week that they would not
support the $3.5 trillion budget resolution until the
infrastructure bill, which cleared the Senate with bipartisan
support, becomes law. Progressive lawmakers had said the
spending plan must go first, though it likely will not be
complete until fall. Either faction could stall both packages.
Pelosi on Sunday suggested tying the two together in a
letter to House Democrats, writing that "I have requested that
the Rules Committee explore the possibility of a rule that
advances both the budget resolution and the bipartisan
infrastructure package."
The House is due to take up the budget resolution when it
returns from summer break on Aug. 23. Approving it would clear
the way for lawmakers to pass legislation that will fund top
priorities ranging from climate change to universal preschool
using a process called reconciliation that would forestall a
Republican filibuster.
Pelosi's letter said her approach "will put us on a path to
advance the infrastructure bill and the reconciliation bill."
(Reporting by Brad Heath and Susan Cornwell)