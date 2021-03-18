Peloton CEO urges customers to read safety warnings after child dies in treadmill accident

"While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton," Foley said in a letter to owners of the Peloton Tread+.

"To prevent accidents, please take care to review and follow all the safety warnings and instructions that we provide," he said.

Foley also expressed his and Peloton's condolences to the victim's family.

Shares of the company fell 2.9% to $104.73 in afternoon trade.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)