Peloton CEO urges customers to read safety warnings after child dies in treadmill accident

03/18/2021 | 01:46pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Peloton logo is seen after the ringing of the opening bell for the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City

(Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc Chief Executive Officer John Foley on Thursday asked owners of its treadmills to check safety warnings after a child died in an accident involving the company's exercise equipment.

"While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton," Foley said in a letter to owners of the Peloton Tread+.

"To prevent accidents, please take care to review and follow all the safety warnings and instructions that we provide," he said.

Foley also expressed his and Peloton's condolences to the victim's family.

Shares of the company fell 2.9% to $104.73 in afternoon trade.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
