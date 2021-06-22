Log in
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

06/22/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
Investors with losses of $500,000 or more are encouraged to contact the firm before June 28, 2021; click here to submit trade information

​LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) investors that acquired shares between September 11, 2020 and May 5, 2021. Investors have until June 28, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

The investigation focuses on whether Peloton issued misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Peloton is the subject of a press release issued on April 17, 2021 by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, titled: "CPSC Warns Consumers: Stop Using the Peloton Tread+." According to this press release, the CPSC's "Urgent Warning Comes After Agency Finds One Death and Dozens of Incidents of Children Being Sucked Beneath the Tread+ (Formerly Known as the Tread)." The agency added, "the urgent warning comes less than a month after Peloton itself released news of a child's death by a Peloton Tread+ and CPSC's announcement of an investigation into that incident," and "to date, CPSC is aware of 39 incidents including one death." Shares of Peloton fell sharply across the next several trading sessions, based on this news.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 28, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com 

Attorney Advertising


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
