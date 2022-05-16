Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Peloton, NordicTrack maker iFit settle all litigation

05/16/2022 | 10:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Peloton in New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Peloton Interactive Inc and NordicTrack maker iFit said they have settled all pending litigation between them, where the fitness equipment makers accused each other of infringing their respective patents.

In a joint statement on Monday, the companies said Peloton agreed to license some iFit patents concerning remote control technology, while iFit will remove some on-demand leaderboard technology from its products.

Leaderboards compare how riders taking classes are performing relative to other riders, including in real time.

The settlement came six days after New York-based Peloton posted a record $757.1 million quarterly loss as it wrestled with waning demand for its bikes and treadmills, with more people resuming pre-pandemic activities.

Peloton had sued Logan, Utah-based iFit, once known as Icon Health & Fitness, in the Delaware federal court in 2020 and 2021 for infringement related to its leaderboard technology.

Meanwhile, iFit filed complaints in 2021 and 2022 against Peloton with the Delaware court and the U.S. International Trade Commission, alleging that Peloton's Bike+ infringed a patent allowing users to alternate between biking and weightlifting.

The settlement also followed a Delaware judge's May 13 dismissal of a Peloton lawsuit accusing iFit of trade secret theft.

That case arose after a freelance prop man working on a commercial shoot emailed copies of scripts for Peloton TV commercials and a related digital ad campaign to his childhood friend, an iFit mechanic, in October 2020.

Shares of Peloton were down 33 cents, or 2.1% at $15.54 in morning trading. Their record high is $171.09, set in January 2021.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:25aAmber Heard testifies Johnny Depp assaulted her on their honeymoon
RE
11:22aU.S. congresswoman Liz Cheney blasts fellow Republicans after 'great replacement' mass shooting
RE
11:22aPoor workers bear the brunt of India's heatwave
RE
11:19aExclusive-Former top Republican lawmaker in Colorado received leak of voting data
RE
11:18aAircraft lessor SMBC to buy rival Goshawk in $6.7 bln deal
RE
11:17aFrench PM resigns ahead of cabinet overhaul, Borne seen taking job
RE
11:16aU.S. Supreme Court backs Ted Cruz, dumps campaign finance curb
RE
11:15aHungary PM Orban warns of "era of recession" in Europe
RE
11:15aN. IRELAND'S DUP LEADER : Idea that UK PM Johnson is taking sides is "for the fairies"
RE
11:14aDollar slips from 2-decade highs; yuan falls on weak China data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Aviva, Barclays, Marathon Petroleum, ..
2Renault sells Russia's Avtovaz stake, but leaves room for return
3Wall Street falls as growth stocks, glum China data weigh
4Sulzer, Medmix sanctioned in Poland over Vekselberg ties
5Factbox-Companies sell their businesses in Russia

HOT NEWS