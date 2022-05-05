Peloton seeks buyers for minority stake - WSJ

The New York-based company is seeking potential investors including industry players and private-equity firms that could buy a stake of around 15% to 20%, the report said.

Talks are at an early stage and there are no guarantees the company will find a taker or agree to a deal, according to the report.

Peloton did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company became an investor darling during the pandemic but has struggled in recent months as people step out and return to gyms after COVID-19 curbs were eased.

