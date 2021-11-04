Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Peloton shares sink as at-home exercise falls out of favor

11/04/2021 | 06:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Peloton exercise bike is seen after the ringing of the opening bell for the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City

(Reuters) -Peloton Interactive Inc on Thursday slashed its full-year sales forecast by up to $1 billion, saying demand for its exercise bikes and treadmills was slowing faster than expected as people return to pre-pandemic habits.

Its shares dove 31% in extended trading, on course to wipe off about $8 billion from the market value of a company that was among the biggest corporate winners of last year's lockdowns.

"It is clear that we underestimated the reopening impact on our company and the overall industry," Chief Financial Officer Jill Woodworth said on a post-earnings call.

Peloton now expects https://investor.onepeloton.com/static-files/4e16bcc7-dd3b-40ec-acb6-840e691b40ee annual sales between $4.4 billion and $4.8 billion, compared with $5.4 billion previously. Its holiday-quarter sales forecast also missed market expectations.

"People are no longer trapped at home and competition is growing," BMO Capital Markets analyst Simeon Siegel said.

Rising vaccinations and easing curbs have encouraged people to go back to gyms this year, hitting Peloton's growth and boosting the earnings of chains like Planet Fitness Inc.

The company has tried to cushion the blow by cutting the price of its popular bike by $400 and ramping up its ad spending. But its sales rose just 6.2% in the three months to Sept. 30, the slowest pace since in more than a year.

Sales and marketing expenses more than doubled to account for 35.3% of total revenue in the first quarter and were expected to remain high in the crucial holiday period.

Peloton has also grappled with global chip crunch, supply disruptions and rising freight costs that have piled on the expenses.

That in part plunged it to a net loss of $376 million, from a profit of $69.3 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

By Abhijith Ganapavaram and Kannaki Deka


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:59pPinterest sees strong sales as ad spending booms in holiday rush
RE
06:55pArgentine central bank tells financial institutions to not increase dollar reserves
RE
06:50pPeloton shares sink as at-home exercise falls out of favor
RE
06:24pPrivate equity Carlyle makes $2.1 billion bid for Australia's Link
RE
06:01pChip stocks lead S&P, Nasdaq to record highs
RE
05:53pUtilities Down As Traders Rotate Back Into Growth Sectors -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:52pCommunications Services Up After Fed Statement -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:51pTech Up As Interest-Rate Fears Subside -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:50pChina, India, other big coal users missing from COP26 phase-out deal
RE
05:48pNovavax completes process for WHO emergency use approval of COVID-19 vaccine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SocGen beats expectations in Q3, raises provision guidance for 2021
2ING Press release 3Q2021 (PDF 0,1 MB)
3Analyst recommendations: American Water, Chegg, Lyft, Pfizer, Qualcomm...
4Himax Technologies, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results; ..
5Moderna struggles with vaccine ramp-up, cuts 2021 sales view; shares dr..

HOT NEWS