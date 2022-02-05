Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Peloton shares surge on possible Amazon deal

02/05/2022 | 01:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of exercise bike maker Peloton have surged more than 30% on reports of a potential deal with e-commerce giant Amazon.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters Amazon is exploring an offer for the embattled company, which saw a surge in sales during lockdowns that has since petered out.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reported late on Friday that sportswear titan Nike is also evaluating a bid for Peloton, citing people briefed on the matter, who said the considerations were preliminary and that Nike hasn't held talks with Peloton.

Peloton has not yet decided whether it will consider a sale, and did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Neither did Nike, while Amazon declined to comment.

First reported by the Wall Street Journal, the potential Amazon deal comes days after investor Blackwells Capital urged Peloton's board to sack its CEO and put itself up for sale.

Peloton has tried to cushion the blow to its growth by reviewing the size of its workforce, "resetting" production levels, cutting the price of its popular bike and ramping up its ad spending, but growth remains stagnant.

The reports also come on the heels of a blockbuster week for Amazon, which logged the largest ever leap in value for a U.S. company Friday, surging a record $190 billion by end of trading.


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKE, INC. 0.06% 145.39 Delayed Quote.-12.77%
S&P 500 0.52% 4500.53 Delayed Quote.-3.71%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:40aLibyan output down by 100,000 bpd over weather, storage problems
RE
03:35aApproval of COVID vaccine made in South Africa could take 3 years, WHO says
RE
03:25aOffers stay high, light grades favoured
RE
03:17aSudanese protest group refuses to meet with UN representative
RE
03:10aIslamic State claims responsibility for eastern Congo jail break
RE
03:09aThousands take to the streets of Bamako in anti-French protest
RE
03:03aMoroccan rescuers get closer to child trapped in well
RE
03:01aExploded Nigerian oil storage vessel was 'old, badly maintained' -sources
RE
03:00aOSCE plans to send larger team of observers for Hungary elections
RE
02:59aTunisia to issue national subscription to cover part of 2022 state budget needs -official gazette
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon surges with record $190 billion gain in value
2Amazon is exploring offer for Peloton, source says; report says Nike al..
3Republicans censure Cheney, Kinzinger, call Jan. 6 probe attack on 'leg..
4Minneapolis mayor suspends no-knock warrants after police killing of Bl..
5Avenatti convicted of defrauding ex-client Stormy Daniels, sealing U.S...

HOT NEWS