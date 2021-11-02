Pembina Pipeline looks to work together with rival Canada carbon capture plans

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canada's Pembina
Pipeline Corp is asking backers of two competing proposals for
carbon capture hubs in the oil-producing province of Alberta to
combine efforts with its own plan, the company's chief executive
said on Tuesday.
Pembina and TC Energy Corp said in June
they were looking to develop a system to transport and sequester
carbon. The Alberta government, which controls underground space
for burying carbon, called for expressions of interest this
autumn.
Carbon capture facilities are expected to be a key part of
global efforts to contain emissions from fossil fuel production.
Canada is the world's fourth-largest oil producer and aims to
cut national greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40% by 2030.
The Pembina-TC plan, called Alberta Carbon Grid, faces
competition from at least two others - Oil Sands Pathways,
pitched by the largest oil sands producers, and Polaris, a
proposal by Royal Dutch Shell.
Pembina has spoken with both groups about joining together
and talks remain active, CEO Mick Dilger told Reuters.
"A single, large carbon capture program at scale is by far
the most sensible way to do things," Dilger said. "If everybody
works together, we'll come up with a more cost-effective
solution."
Whether such cooperation happens remains to be seen, Dilger
said.
Pembina and TC would need to convince Shell and the Pathways
partnership of Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus
Energy, Imperial Oil, Suncor Energy
and MEG Energy, of a change in concept, he said.
Pembina and TC proposed a plan that would make use of spare
pipelines that they own to reduce costs. The other proposals
rely more on new infrastructure, Dilger said.
There is also the unknown of how Alberta will allocate space
for sequestering carbon, Dilger said, adding that the provincial
government is "reassessing how that might be done."
The rival companies and the Alberta government could not be
reached for comment.
Pembina and TC have picked a reservoir at Fort Saskatchewan,
an industrial hub near Edmonton, and not far from where Shell
proposes its own carbon sequestration site. Pathways proposes a
storage hub at Cold Lake in the oil sands.
Pembina and TC say their plan's first phase could operate by
2025.
"Normally we like to do things on our own because they're
simpler," Dilger said. "But carbon capture is something that the
sector can and should do cooperatively, with government. We
would love to come together."
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; editing by John
Stonestreet and Richard Pullin)