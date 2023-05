May 3 (Reuters) - Petroleos Mexicanos:

* PEMEX SAYS NEW DEVELOPMENTS CONTRIBUTED OIL AND CONDENSATE PRODUCION OF 543,000 BPD

* PEMEX SAYS PAID 82.235 BILLION PESOS TO SUPPLIERS AND CONTRACTORS IN Q1

* PEMEX SAYS OIL HEDGE PROTECTS ABOUT 30% OF ITS TOTAL 2023 EXPOSURE

* PEMEX SAYS "IT IS POSSIBLE" THAT IT WILL NOT REQUIRE GOVERNMENT SUPPORT TO PAY DEBT DURING THE REST OF THE YEAR

* PEMEX SAYS IT HAS OUTSTANDING REGULAR DEBT PAYMENTS OF $4.6 BILLION FOR THE REST OF 2023

* PEMEX SAYS IN TALKS WITH FINANCE MINISTRY ON POSSIBILITY OF CONTINUING TO APPLY DEFERRAL OF DUC PROFIT SHARING TAX IN 2024

* PEMEX SAYS EXPECTS TO BRING CRUDE PROCESSING AT SIX LOCAL REFINERIES IN OPERATION TO 1.2 MILLION BPD BY THE END OF 2023 WITH ONGOING MULTI-PLANT UPGRADES

* PEMEX SAYS DEFERRAL OF DUC PROFIT SHARING TAX AND EXTRACTION LEVY PROVIDES COMPANY WITH $1.5 BILLION PER MONTH IN ADDITIONAL CASH FLOW