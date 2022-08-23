Pemex fined for failures at top oil field leading to flaring, faces another fine -sources

MEXICO CITY, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's hydrocarbon
regulator has fined state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos
(Pemex) for development violations at one of its most important
fields that has led to excessive flaring of natural gas, and is
preparing another fine for a similar field, according to three
sources briefed on the matter.
Pressure is mounting on Pemex to clean up its operations but
alleged failures at the two oil and gas fields, both considered
strategic priorities, have resulted in huge amounts of gas being
burnt off nL1N2TU2VC or wasted despite a global push to reduce
emissions.
The Comision Nacional de Hidrocarburos (CNH), as the
regulator is known, in recent weeks fined Pemex more than 40
million Mexican pesos ($1.98 million) for violating its own
development plans at the Ixachi field in Veracruz state, two of
the sources said.
Such fines are capped by the Mexican hydrocarbon law but one
of the sources said it was the highest so far imposed.
Pemex lawyers have already filed an appeal over the Ixachi
fine, which is now being considered by a judge, the two sources
said, adding that it could result in a lengthy legal process.
Neither the amount of the fine nor Pemex's appeal have been
previously reported.
The sources were speaking on the condition of anonymity
because of the sensitivity of the matter. The regulator declined
to comment while neither Pemex nor the energy ministry responded
to a request for comment.
Experts said any findings of wrongdoing - especially around
environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) - will make
it even harder for the ailing oil company to raise funds, and
fuel tensions with the United States.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in June
that he had discussed high and rising levels of flaring
nL1N2TU2VC across the country with U.S. climate envoy John
Kerry, and promised to curb the practice.
'SHOCKING' FLARING AT QUESQUI
The regulator is also planning a second fine for various
other violations at Quesqui field in neighboring Tabasco state,
the sources said, but declined to give details so as to not
jeopardize the legal process.
Reuters revealed in June https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/exclusive-mexico-regulator-probes-pemex-over-gas-flaring-another-giant-field-2022-06-22
that experts had made a surprise visit to the Quesqui field,
which Mexico had celebrated in 2019 as the most important find
in the region in three decades.
The regulator's plans to fine Pemex for violations in the
Quesqui field have not been reported.
One of the three sources, who is at the energy ministry,
said they had reviewed video footage taken by the experts during
the visit to the Quesqui field and some officials were "shocked"
by the amount of gas that was being flared.
'MEXICANS PAY THE PRICE'
Pemex is under pressure to meet ambitious production targets
with ailing infrastructure and little help from private
investment partners, who face increasing restrictions on their
operations under the current government.
Ixachi and Quesqui are both high-pressure, high-temperature
fields, factors that experts said make the exploration and
production there challenging.
In both fields, Pemex had committed to capture, process and
transport the vast resources of gas as well as the higher-value
condensate. Elsewhere, gas that comes to the surface as a
byproduct is often burnt off.
Experts have expressed concern over the operations at fields
considered strategic priorities.
"The reputation and credibility of Pemex is at stake," said
Rosanety Barrios, a former regulator, adding that ultimately
"Mexicans pay the price" considering the impact on resources,
public finances, the environment and public health.
