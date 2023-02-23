Advanced search
Pemex hit by three fires at different facilities in one day

02/23/2023 | 11:32pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mexican state oil company Pemex is pictured at its headquarters in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Three fires broke out on Thursday at different facilities in Mexico and the United States operated by Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex.

One of the fires broke out in a storage facility in the state of Veracruz, leaving five workers missing and three hospitalized, a statement published by the firm said.

The cause of that fire has not yet been determined, the statement added.

Local media reported that a second fire at a refinery in the same state left several injured earlier on Thursday.

A third incident was reported by a community alert at one of its units at its Deer Park, Texas, oil refinery.

Also this week, at least two people died after a collision inside a Pemex refinery in the Mexican state of Hidalgo, according to local media reports.

(Reporting by Diego Ore and Valentine Hilaire in Mexico City and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle and Kim Coghill)


HOT NEWS