Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pemex targets restoring oil output lost to platform fire by Aug 30

08/25/2021 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) expects to resume by Aug. 30 all oil production shut down by a deadly fire on an offshore platform, the firm's chief executive said on Tuesday.

Five workers were killed, two are missing and six injured in a fire on Sunday on the offshore platform that is part of Pemex's most productive oil field Ku-Maloob-Zaap.

The accident in the southern Gulf of Mexico knocked 125 wells offline, totaling 421,000 barrels per day (bpd) of lost output, or about 25% of Mexico's total production.

So far 35 wells, which produce 71,000 bpd, have been brought back online, Chief Executive Octavio Romero said in a video posted on YouTube.

"We can report that 35 wells that produce 71,000 barrels per day have been recovered and that we will reestablish 110,000 additional barrels (per day) by opening another 29 wells in the next 36 hours," said Romero.

"By next Monday (Aug. 30) we expect to reestablish all of the affected production," he said.

Ratings agency Fitch said in a statement that the deadly accident "may slow" Pemex's production growth rate. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Noe Torres; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:21aGold slips as dollar claws up, risk appetite improves
RE
12:19aIndian shares near record highs on Tata Motors, metals boost
RE
12:16aPemex targets restoring oil output lost to platform fire by Aug 30
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Seen Stifled as Virus Worries Remain
DJ
12:03aChina central bank increases cash injections to soothe tightening worries
RE
12:01aS.Korea parliament committee votes to curb Google, Apple commission dominance
RE
12:01aMalaysia's July CPI up 2.2%, misses forecast
RE
08/24U.S. to restart oil leasing with offshore auction this year
RE
08/24China c.bank increases cash injections to soothe tightening worries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NN GROUP N.V. : NN N : Goldman Sachs to buy Dutch asset manager NNIP for around $2 billion
2CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP. : Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked
3German regulator BaFin rejects insider trading suspicions in Daimler shares
4Goldman Sachs raises odds on U.S. Fed taper announcement in Nov
5White House to tackle cyber challenges with Apple, IBM, insurance CEOs

HOT NEWS