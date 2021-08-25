Pemex targets restoring oil output lost to platform fire by Aug 30

MEXICO CITY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil firm
Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) expects to resume by Aug.
30 all oil production shut down by a deadly fire on an offshore
platform, the firm's chief executive said on Tuesday.
Five workers were killed, two are missing and six injured in
a fire on Sunday on the offshore platform that is part of
Pemex's most productive oil field Ku-Maloob-Zaap.
The accident in the southern Gulf of Mexico knocked 125
wells offline, totaling 421,000 barrels per day (bpd) of lost
output, or about 25% of Mexico's total production.
So far 35 wells, which produce 71,000 bpd, have been brought
back online, Chief Executive Octavio Romero said in a video
posted on YouTube.
"We can report that 35 wells that produce 71,000 barrels per
day have been recovered and that we will reestablish 110,000
additional barrels (per day) by opening another 29 wells in the
next 36 hours," said Romero.
"By next Monday (Aug. 30) we expect to reestablish all of
the affected production," he said.
Ratings agency Fitch said in a statement that the deadly
accident "may slow" Pemex's production growth rate.
