PenFed Credit Union : Raises POW/MIA Flags in Honor of Vietnam War Veterans and Service Members Missing and Unaccounted For

TYSONS, Va., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second largest federal credit union, today observed National Vietnam War Veterans Day by raising POW/MIA flags at PenFed centers across the country. The flags represent PenFed's commitment to those who served in Vietnam and the service members who did not make it home.

"On this Vietnam War Veterans Day, it is extremely important to take time to honor the service and sacrifice of the brave Americans who served in the Vietnam War," said President/CEO of PenFed Credit Union and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "We especially remember prisoners of war and those missing in action. On behalf of all 2,900 employees at PenFed, and our 2.2 million members, we say 'You Are Not Forgotten.'"

PenFed's Chair of the Board of Directors, Ed Cody, served as a U.S. Army 1st Lt. in Vietnam in 1969. While in Vietnam, he served as a forward observer, fire direction officer, executive officer and commanding officer of a 105mm howitzer battalion.

"We can never fail to remember those who served and those we can't account for," said Chairman Cody. "So, I'm proud that we're involved in this recognition. And hopefully at the end of the day, there will be some closure for those families. I can't imagine what they're going through. It's the not knowing, I think, that's really sad."

Chairman Cody shares more about his experience serving in Vietnam and what the POW/MIA flags mean to him during a video interview here.

PenFed has a strong legacy of being a military-friendly company and donates 2% of its annual net income to charitable organizations, with the majority going to military charities. The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, was created in 2001 and, since then, has provided more than $38.5 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members, families and caregivers.

