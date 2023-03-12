STORY: Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence offered his most forceful rebuke to date of his one-time boss Donald Trump...

saying that history will hold him accountable for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

On Saturday night, Pence told assembled journalists and their guests at the Gridiron dinner - an annual white-tie event in Washington D.C. - that "President Trump was wrong."

Adding (quote):

"I had no right to overturn the election, and his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day..."

Pence was in the Capitol when thousands of Trump supporters breached the building in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost to Joe Biden.

Throughout the siege, Trump sent out several tweets, one calling on Republicans to "fight" and others making false claims of voter fraud.

He also criticized Pence for certifying the results.

Pence, who was whisked to safety by law enforcement during the attack, is now considering a run for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election...

He would be up against Trump, who has already thrown his hat back into the ring.

In the months following the incident, Pence rarely addressed Jan. 6, but has since upped his criticism of the rioters and the behavior of his former boss that day.

His remarks Saturday came just days after conservative television host Tucker Carlson aired security footage of the Capitol attack, claiming that many of the rioters were "orderly"...

a depiction that was sharply criticized by Democrats and several high-profile Republicans in the Senate.