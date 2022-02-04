Log in
Pence on overturning the election: 'Trump is wrong'

02/04/2022 | 08:56pm EST
"President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election."

In a speech to the conservative Federalist Society Friday, former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence offered a forceful rebuke to his former boss Donald Trump, saying Trump was wrong to suggest that Pence could have taken action to reverse the outcome of the 2020 presidential election...

...an election Trump has falsely claimed was stolen from him.

After losing his re-election bid in November, Trump pressured Pence to block congressional certification of the results in an attempt to stay in power.

And last Sunday Trump issued a fresh statement saying that Pence could have "overturned" the election.

A notion Pence on Friday called "un-American."

"The presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone. And frankly there is no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president."

On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to prevent Congress from formally certifying the presidential election results.

Pence was presiding over the proceedings and, along with U.S. lawmakers at the Capitol, fled from the rioters.

In a speech moments before the attack, Trump repeated his false claims that the election was stolen from him through widespread voting fraud and called upon Pence to "do the right thing" and block certification of the election results.

Later some of the rioters at the Capitol chanted "Hang Mike Pence" during the rampage and some set up makeshift gallows.

Trump at a rally in Texas last Saturday said that if he were to run for president and win in 2024, he would pardon people charged with criminal offenses in connection with the Jan. 6 riot.


© Reuters 2022
