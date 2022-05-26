Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest News 

Pending Home Sales Declined in April to Two-Year Low -- NAR

05/26/2022 | 10:15am EDT
By Xavier Fontdegloria


The number of houses going under contract in the U.S. continued its downward trend in April, falling for a sixth straight month amid rising mortgage rates, according to data from the National Association of Realtors published Thursday.

--The Pending Home Sales Index--a leading indicator of home sales based on contract signings--decreased 3.9% to 99.3 in April on month, its lowest level since April 2020.

--Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected sales to fall 2% on month.

--Pending home sales in April were 9.1% below the same month a year earlier.

--"The escalating mortgage rates have bumped up the cost of purchasing a home by more than 25% from a year ago, while steeper home prices are adding another 15% to that figure," said Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist. Existing-home sales are set to decline by 9% in 2022, and home price appreciation is expected to moderate to 5% by year end, he said.

--Pending home sales decreased in three of the four U.S. regions. Transactions fell the most in the Northeast, by 16.2% on month, followed by the South and the West, with declines of 4.7% and 4.3%, respectively. The index increased by 6.6% in the Midwest, according to the report.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-26-22 1014ET

