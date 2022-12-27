Advanced search
Pending Home Sales Expected to Decline -- Data Week Ahead Update

12/27/2022 | 02:40pm EST
The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                      PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Wednesday 1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy           Dec      -10     (4)   -9 
          1000  Pending Home Sales             Nov      -1.8%   (10)  -4.6% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Dec 24    223K   (12)   216K 
Friday    0945  Chicago PMI                    Dec       40.5   (8)    37.2 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1439ET

