Pending Home Sales Expected to Decline -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Wednesday 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Dec -10 (4) -9 1000 Pending Home Sales Nov -1.8% (10) -4.6% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Dec 24 223K (12) 216K Friday 0945 Chicago PMI Dec 40.5 (8) 37.2 (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

