Penn State Pennsylvania State University : MD/PhD Steering Committee member named to National Academy of Sciences

Penn State's Nina Jablonski, Evan Pugh University Professor of Anthropology, is seen at Penn State University Park.

The National Academy of Sciences elected three members of Penn State's faculty to its membership, one of the highest honors given to a scientist or engineer in the United States.

May 21, 2021Penn State College of Medicine News

Among the honorees is Nina Jablonski, Evan Pugh University Professor of Anthropology, who is also a member of the steering committee for Penn State College of Medicine's MD/PhD Medical Scientist Training Program.

Jablonski studies the evolution of human skin and hair, focusing specially on all aspects of skin pigmentation and the evolution of touch and body decoration. She explores attitudes about human diversity, especially as related to skin-color race concepts. She also studies the evolution of primate lineages in relationship to the environment, including the history of adaptation and diets and the factors influencing the origin and evolution of two-legged locomotion in the human lineage.

