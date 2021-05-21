Penn State Pennsylvania State University : Researchers find new way to study aggressive solid tumors

Cancerous tumors thrive on blood, extending their roots deep into the fabric of the tissue of their host. They alter the genetics of surrounding cells and evolve to avoid the protective attacks of immune cells.

Penn State College of Medicine News

Now, Penn State researchers have developed a way to study the relationship between solid, difficult-to-treat tumors and the microenvironment they create to support their growth.

The method has the potential to act as a testbed for drugs and other anticancer treatments, according to Ibrahim T. Ozbolat, associate professor of engineering science and mechanics and neurosurgery, who led the research. The details of the approach were published in Advanced Biology.

