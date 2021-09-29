Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Executive Council Issues Endorsements in General Election

09/29/2021 | 02:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Executive Council's officers and vice presidents, representing more than 700,000 working people across the Commonwealth, issued endorsements for Pennsylvania's general election.  Endorsed candidates must receive a two-thirds supermajority vote of the Council.  The following appellate court and special election candidates received the Council's support.

The endorsed candidates for 2021's Appellate Court seats are:

  • Maria McLaughlin for PA Supreme Court Justice;
  • Timika Lane for PA Superior Court Judge;
  • Lori Dumas for Commonwealth Court Judge; and,
  • David Lee Spurgeon for Commonwealth Court Judge.

The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO supports the following judges for retention:

  • John Bender, Superior Court Judge;
  • Mary Jane Bowes, Superior Court Judge;
  • Anne Covey, Commonwealth Court Judge; and,
  • Renee Cohn Jubelirer, Commonwealth Court Judge.

The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Executive Board also endorsed candidates in special elections for the State House of Representatives:

  • Thom Welby for HD 113; and,
  • Gina Curry for HD 164.

State Federation President Rick Bloomingdale and Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder issued the following joint statement on the election endorsements:

"Every year is an election year, and every election matters—courts matter.  In Pennsylvania, working people elect the justices and judges who make decisions that impact everyone. The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO proudly endorses these pro-worker candidates who will protect people's rights on the job and in the community. This commitment to fair representation is reflected in one of the most diverse slates of endorsed candidates of any organization.  All elections have consequences, and therefore we can never neglect our duty to participate in the democratic process."

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pennsylvania-afl-cio-executive-council-issues-endorsements-in-general-election-301388147.html

SOURCE PA AFL-CIO


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:15pFed's Daly sees taper bar met by year end, no rate hike in 2022
RE
03:12pNEW PACIFIC METALS : Files Form 40-F Annual Report (Form 6-K)
PU
03:12pERIE INDEMNITY : Forbes recognizes Erie Insurance as one of ‘America's Best Insurance Companies' for 2022
PU
03:12pTELEFÓNICA S A : Telefónica, S.A (Form 6-K)
PU
03:12pHOT TAKE : A New Complimentary Hotel Breakfast Worth Waking up for at Marriott Bonvoy's Select Brands
PU
03:12pWASHINGTON FEDERAL : Regulation FD (Form 8-K)
PU
03:12pDIGITAL TURBINE : Tear Down These Walled Gardens
PU
03:12pCERBERUS TELECOM ACQUISITION CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03:11pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.57% to Settle at $78.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:09pKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against HyreCar Inc.
PR
Latest news "Companies"