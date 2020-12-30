Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protectio : DEP Announces More than $3 Million to Fund Local Water Clean Up Projects in PA's Northcentral Region

12/30/2020 | 03:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA
Dept. of Environmental Protection
Commonwealth News Bureau
Room 308, Main Capitol Building
Harrisburg PA., 17120

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Megan Lehman, DEP

570-327-3636

Williamsport, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced today that 17 projects to clean up waters in the state's Northcentral region have been selected to collectively receive more than $3 million in funding through DEP's Growing Greener program.

'Growing Greener awardees help keep Pennsylvania clean,' said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. 'It is imperative that communities in Pennsylvania receive the necessary funding to reduce pollutants in area waterways.'

Statewide, more than $34 million has been awarded to fund 149 projects to clean up waters. Grantees have up to three years to implement their projects from the award date.

Growing Greener is the largest single investment of state funds in Pennsylvania's history to address Pennsylvania's critical environmental concerns of the 21st century.

Growing Greener has helped to slash the backlog of farmland-preservation projects statewide, protect open space, eliminate the maintenance backlog in state parks, clean up abandoned mines and restore watersheds, provide funds for recreational trails and local parks, help communities address land use, and provide new and upgraded water and sewer systems.

DEP is authorized to allocate these funds in grants for watershed restoration and protection, abandoned mine reclamation, and abandoned oil and gas well plugging projects.

Three other state agencies also received funds to distribute for appropriate projects: the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture to administer farmland preservation projects, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for state park renovations and improvements, and the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority for water and sewer system upgrades.

Growing Greener projects in the Northcentral region include a project by the Montour County Conservation District that is designed to reduce non-point source pollution by installing roofed concrete barnyards, manure storage, animal walkways, watering systems, and fencing at local farms. Another project by the Wysox Creek Watershed Association, Inc. will stabilize headwater tributaries, reduce stormwater runoff from municipal roads, and create retention basins to decrease time of concentration of stormflow and increase the groundwater recharge within the Bear Creek watershed.

Northcentral Region's and Statewide Growing Greener Awardees:

Bedford, Butler, Washington, Clearfield (1)

• Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, Technical Assistance Benefiting Conservation Partnerships and Water Quality, $157,000

Bradford (3)

• Wysox Creek Watershed Association, Inc., Comprehensive Watershed Conservation, $100,000

• Bradford County Conservation District, Satterlee Creek Stream Corridor Rehabilitation 2, $171,000

• Bradford County Commissioners, Bradford County Watershed Initiative 2020, $325,000

Centre (1)

• Spring Creek Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Spring Creek Watershed Initiative - Stream and Riparian Restoration, $38,528

Clearfield (3)

• Clearfield County Conservation District, Morgan Run Flushing Unit Replacement, $21,417

• Clearfield County Conservation District, Agricultural Streambank Protection Project, $22,000

• Clearfield County Conservation District, Morgan Run State Game Lands 98 Acid Mine Drainage Collection and Monitoring, $151,142

Clearfield, Cambria, Huntingdon, Centre (1)

• Trout Unlimited Inc., Streambank Stabilization in the Chesapeake Bay - A Collaborative Initiative to Improve Stream Health and Reduce Nonpoint Source Pollution, $49,363

Columbia (1)

• Columbia County Conservation District, Columbia County Water Quality Improvement Projects, $60,732

Lycoming (2)

• Lycoming County Water and Sewer Authority, Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System Chesapeake Bay Pollutant Reduction Plan Collaborative Stormwater Best Management Practice (BMP) Pollution Reduction Project, $80,000

• Lycoming County Conservation District, Agricultural BMPs, $292,206

Montour (1)

• Montour County Conservation District, Montour County Agricultural BMPs and Pasture Management Project, $918,716

Montour, Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Luzerne (1)

• Columbia County Conservation District, Multi-County Soil Health 2020-2023, $447,380

Northumberland (1)

• Northumberland County Conservation District, Northumberland County Grazing Project, $57,228

Snyder (1)

• Snyder County Conservation District, Snyder County Riparian Buffer Program, $120,000

Tioga (1)

• Tioga County Conservation District, Charleston Creek Stream Bank Stabilization, $85,315

Statewide (4)

• Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts Inc, PA Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program, $1,522,910

• Pennsylvania Lake Management Society, Implementation of Lake BMPs Project IV, $468,790

• Pocono Northeast Resource Conservation Development Council, Consortium for Scientific Assistance to Watersheds (C-SAW) X, $703,638

• Western Pennsylvania Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation, Quick Response 9: Fiscal Management for Repair of Growing Greener Projects, $200,000

###


Disclaimer

Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 20:34:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:44pBrazil eyes emergency use for AstraZeneca vaccine after UK approval
RE
03:44pGermany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
RE
03:43pU.S. energy executives see capital spending rising in 2021 - Dallas Fed survey
RE
03:42pMcConnell rules out quick vote on House bill for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks
RE
03:37pAldi to spend additional 3.5 billion pounds on food and drink from British suppliers
RE
03:35pU.S. CDC Says Administered 2,589,125 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of Dec. 30
RE
03:35pU.s. cdc says administered 2,589,125 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of dec. 30 vs 2,127,143 doses administered as of dec. 28
RE
03:35pU.s. cdc says distributed 12,409,050 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of dec. 30 vs 11,445,175 doses distributed as of dec. 28
RE
03:35pPENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTIO : DEP Announces More than $3 Million to Fund Local Water Clean Up Projects in PA's Northcentral Region
PU
03:34pWall Street gains, dollar declines as extraordinary year winds down
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Third Point urges Intel to explore deal options
2Defying Trump, McConnell puts off vote on $2,000 checks, urges override of defense bill veto
3Investment banking from home thrived under COVID-19, but some fear losing their touch
4Oil prices rise as U.S. crude stock draw supports but demand hopes dim
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China fines JD.Com, Alibaba's Tmall, Vipshop for irregular pricing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ