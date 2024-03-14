Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) announced Wednesday a plan for the commonwealth to create a cap-and-invest program.

Shapiro announced the initiative as part of his Pennsylvania Climate Emissions Reduction initiative.

If PACER is passed by the commonwealth legislature, Pennsylvania would stop efforts to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, Shapiro said.

"If the legislature passes PACER, I will sign it and immediately remove the commonwealth from RGGI," Shapiro said.

Pennsylvania's participation in RGGI has been in flux since the commonwealth officially joined the consortium in 2022.

Shapiro's predecessor Tom Wolf (D) signed an executive order directing the DEP to draft rulemaking paving the way for Pennsylvania to join RGGI by 2022, with a goal of reducing emissions by 26% by 2025 and by 80% by 2050, from 2005 levels.

When Pennsylvania joined RGGI in 2022, it was immediately met with legal challenges that prevented the state from participating in quarterly auctions.

In early February, a bill to remove the commonwealth from RGGI was being considered in the state's General Assembly's Environmental Resources and Energy Committee.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court still had yet to rule on Shapiro's administration's appeal of a lower court ruling that banned the commonwealth from joining RGGI.

As part of his plan, Shapiro said the program will be established in legislation and the Department of Environmental Protection will run it.

"DEP will set a cap for the amount of carbon that large power plants can produce and release into the air in our commonwealth," Shapiro said. "In order to produce that carbon, the 55 or so power plants in Pennsylvania will have to purchase credits from the commonwealth to offset the pollution that they are putting out."

Shapiro said his plan is "tailored for Pennsylvania."

"We will not take direction from anyone outside of this commonwealth," Shapiro said. "This initiative will be established by us, run by us and benefit us. We will set our own cap. We will set our own price for those carbon credits. We won't have any other state determining what is right for us here in Pennsylvania."

As part of his plan, around 70% of the money would return to consumers as electricity rebates, and the other 30% would be "reinvested in large energy producing facilities in the state," Shapiro said.

Meanwhile, RGGI member state New York is in the process of designing its own cap-and-invest program, which is expected to come online by 2025 and aims to reduce economy-wide emissions by 40% below 1990 levels by 2030 and 85% by 2050. Unlike Pennsylvania's proposal, New York's Cap-and-Invest program will work in tandem with RGGI regulations.

New York is also developing its program with the option to link to established emissions trading programs, such as Washington or California and Quebec, in mind.

In Maryland, also a member of RGGI, a delegate introduced a bill in the state house in early February that, if passed, would direct Maryland's Department of Environment and Commission on Climate Change to develop a cap-and-invest program.

